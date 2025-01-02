GOP lawmaker apologizes after celebrating death of ‘despot’ Jimmy Carter with champagne

A Colorado Republican has apologized after posting on social media that he was celebrating former President Jimmy Carter’s death by popping open a bottle of champagne.

Jimmy Carter died Sunday at the age of 100 at his home in Plains, Georgia, where he was surrounded by family. He faced several health challenges in recent years, including melanoma that metastasized to his liver and brain.

State Rep. Matt Soper, who represents the counties of Delta and Mesa, openly celebrated Carter’s death late Sunday on X, according to The Daily Sentinel in Grand Junction, Colorado.

“Opened a bottle of Champaigne (sic) tonight! The world is rid of a despot! Thank God he finally called Carter home! The worst president in the history of the U.S.! We are still recovering! He destroyed the U.S. in such a way that even the 4th generation is still suffering!” Soper wrote.

A day later, Soper deleted the post amid a deluge of criticism in the replies, according to the report. While he didn’t post a follow-up on X addressing the comment, Soper apologized for his post in a statement to the Sentinel.

“My only comment will be that my Tweet/X was in poor taste and while I am not a fan of fmr Pres Carter, expressing the sentiments I did I am very sorry for and apologise to the people of Colorado,” he said.