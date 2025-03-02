Pray; Gospel artiste Regina Mwanza unable to recognise anyone, including her daughter – Manager





By Muzamba Siandizya

Do you remember the song “My God is Good he Answers by Fire”? If you do, then you must know the powerful voice behind it, Regina Mwanza. She also gave us other beautiful gospel songs like “He Lives”, “Umutima Wandi” and “Papa O”.





It is heartbreaking to share that Regina has been battling an unknown illness, which has led to memory loss, among other issues.





Her manager, Geoffrey Soya, shares with Diggers Lite that Regina had ignored signs of illness for a while…