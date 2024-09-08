Gospel legend Solly Moholo is urgently seeking R700,000 for a critical brain surgery.



The family of the beloved Gospel singer, Solomon Molokoane, known as Solly Moholo, is reaching out to the public for financial support. Moholo, who fell ill during a promotional tour in Botswana on August 22, is currently fighting for his life in the hospital.



He suffered a stroke and multiple organ failure, requiring immediate and costly medical attention, including brain surgery. Moholo’s upcoming album, set for release on September 14, has been overshadowed by this medical emergency.



He is currently in the Intensive Care Unit as his loved ones and fans rally to raise funds for his treatment.