GOVERNANCE ACTIVIST DESCRIBES UN REPORT ON ALLEGED HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES BY THE UPND GOVT AS BIASED



Governance and Human Rights Activist Noel Chisebe has described the United Nations-UN report on fundamental freedoms in Zambia as biased as it is based on allegations.



In its report issued last week, the United Nations Special Rapporteurs of the Human Rights Council Experts raised concerns over multiple allegations of arbitrary arrests, detentions, and restrictions on gatherings, particularly targeting opposition leaders, arrests of the clergy and disruption of meetings by law enforcement officers among others.



But Dr. Chisebe has criticized the report because it is based on allegations without any investigations done to ascertain the truth especially in the case of alleged arrests of the clergy.



He says the UN experts should have also engaged the government to balance the report, instead of settling on one-sided allegations.



PN