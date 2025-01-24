GOVERNANCE ACTIVIST HOPEFUL OF IMPARTIAL ASSESSMENT OF ZAMBIA’S HUMAN RIGHTS SITUATION





Governance and Human Rights Activist Dr. Noel Chisebe says he expects a balanced and impartial assessment of Zambia’s human rights situation as United Nations special rapporteur on Human Rights Ireen Khan visits the country.



While acknowledging concerns raised by the opposition about human rights abuses under the UPND government, Dr. Chisebe also highlights the government’s efforts to address issues like the death penalty, defamation of the President clause, and progress on the Access to Information Bill and the rule of law among others.



He says it is against this background that a thorough and impartial assessment of the human rights situation in Zambia is crucial.





Dr. Chisebe has emphasized the need for a thorough and impartial assessment, urging Ms. Khan to engage with all stakeholders, including ordinary citizens.





Ms. Khan is in the country to assess a range of issues related to the right to freedom of opinion and expression, including the legal and policy framework and the safety of Journalists, human rights defenders and civil society actors.



PN