GOVERNANCE ACTIVIST TO SEEK COURT GUIDANCE ON TRANSFERS OF JUDICIAL OFFICERS

By Leah Ngoma

Governance Activist Isaac Mwanza is contemplating on seeking the court`s guidance on the limits of the executive through the Judicial Service Commission in administering the judiciary.

The Judicial Service Commission recently transferred about 10 magistrates out of Lusaka, a move which various stakeholders feel was politically motivated as it came a few days after UPND cadres protested against some magistrates and demanded a complete overhaul of the judiciary.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr Mwanza feels the executive has strong influence in the operations of the judiciary and is therefore worried about the independence of judges.

Mr Mwanza wants the independence of the judiciary protected, hence the need for the court to determine how far the executive arm of government can go in administering the judiciary.

The Judicial Service Commission recently indicated that the transfer of 10 magistrates out of Lusaka was not influenced by any political events.

PHOENIX NEWS