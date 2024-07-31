GOVERNANCE EXPERT CALLS FOR PHASED APPROACH TO ZAMBIA’S CONSTITUTIONAL MAKING PROCESS

Governance and Elections expert Stanley Mhango has called for a phased approach to Zambia’s constitutional making process.

Mr. Mhango notes that a phased approach is crucial for credible constitutional making process especially that the process has in the past been marred by mistrust and controversy.

He says to address this, a phased approach is essential for building trust and consensus among stakeholders, ensuring an inclusive, people-driven, and transparent process.

Mr. Mhango is proposing that the phased approach include agreeing on terms of reference and composition of broad-based assembly for constitution making process, drawing up a roadmap, identifying articles to be amended or repealed, adoption and enactment of non-contentious clauses and adoption of contentious clauses through a national referendum.

He is of the view that this approach will facilitate a comprehensive and inclusive constitutional review process, reflecting the aspirations of all Zambians.

PHOENIX NEWS