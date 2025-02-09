GOVERNANCE EXPERT URGES TONSE ALLIANCE TO LEVERAGE ITS VICTORY IN PETAUKE TO GAIN MOMENTUM



Governance Expert Noel Chisebwe says the Tonse Alliance should leverage its victory in Petauke Central constituency to gain momentum and potentially influence policy decisions as parliament resumes sitting next week.





This comes after the alliance’s candidate, Simon Banda of the National Congress Party, won the Petauke Central Constituency Parliamentary By-Election with 13,180 votes, beating the ruling UPND’s Severian Dungu, who garnered 11,093 votes.





Mr. Chisebwe notes that the Tonse Alliance’s performance in Petauke is a significant achievement, considering the alliance is relatively new.





He believes that this victory can be a turning point for the alliance, enabling it to build momentum and increase its influence on policy decisions.



He adds that the outcome of the Petauke Central Constituency by-election may also set the tone for future elections urging parties to adjust their campaign strategies to better resonate with voters.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Dr. Chisebe says overall, the Petauke by-elections have provided valuable insights into the current state of Zambian politics and expects the upcoming parliamentary session to be shaped by the outcomes of these elections.



PN