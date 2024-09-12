GOVERNANCE EXPERT WARNS HH AGAINST RHETORIC AS HE ADDRESSES PARLIAMENT THIS FRIDAY



As President Hakainde Hichilema addresses Parliament this Friday, governance expert Gilbert Chisenga has urged the head of state to “ditch the usual rhetoric” and tackle pressing challenges that Zambia is facing.



In an interview with Zambia reports, Chisenga said the country is grappling with an energy crisis, economic hardships, and human rights abuses, which demand concrete solutions, not mere words.



“The president is known for too much rhetoric. This time as he addresses parliament, we expect him to put that aside and act on the issues affecting the country,” Chisenga said.



He said he expects the President to declare the energy crisis a national disaster and outline a clear roadmap for resolution.



“The energy crisis should be declared a national disaster because, it has affected businesses and the economy,” Chisenga said.



He said the president must also address corruption, human rights abuses and restore the rule of law to end unfair arrests and police partiality.



“We have seen people with divergent political views being arrested, even those merely protesting over the crisis in the country are being arrested. The president needs to reassure the nation on the government’s commitment to amending or repealing the Public Order Act as well,” said Chisenga.