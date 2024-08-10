GOVERNMENT ACQUIRES ZAMBEEF CHIAWA FARM



Government has acquired the Zambeef Chiawa farm at a cost of US$13.5 million to expand its maize production and contribute to the country’s food security.



The highly mechanised farm which sits on approximately 8000 hectares of land has since been handed over to the Zambia National Service -ZNS and Zambia Correctional Services – ZCS to jointly carry out agricultural activities.



This came to light when ZCS Commissioner General FREDRICK CHILUKUTU and ZNS Commander Lieutenant General MALITI SOLOCHI toured the Chiawa farms in Kafue.



And Mr. CHILUKUTU said the mechanised farm has 33 pivots which will enable the service maximise on irrigation farming.



Mr. CHILUKUTU said ZCS and ZNS will in the next three weeks plant maize on the 1200 hectares of land which is ready.



And Gen. SOLOCHI said President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is working hard to ensure that Zambians have food.



He said experts have since remained at the farm to establish how much inputs will be needed to start the planting of maize.