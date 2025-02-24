Government advises people not to consume fish from Kafue!



Residents on the Copperbelt Province have been urgently warned not to consume fish from the Kafue River and other nearby polluted streams after severe water pollution led to mass fish deaths. The contamination, which involves acidic effluents with high heavy metal content, has raised significant health concerns for both humans and animals.





Benny Munyama, the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock’s Principal Public Relations Officer, said the pollution poses serious risks to public health. “Preliminary assessments have shown dangerously low pH levels, with water samples from Kafue Bridge in Kitwe registering a pH of 3, confirming high acidity,” he stated, emphasizing the alarming conditions of the water.





Munyama highlighted that the contamination could make fish unsafe for human consumption, as the acidic water may lead to the accumulation of toxic substances in the fish. He further warned residents along the affected water bodies to exercise caution when purchasing and consuming fish or livestock products.





“To protect public health, it is crucial that consumers purchase fish only from reputable retail outlets,” Munyama advised. “The Ministry is actively assessing farms along the contaminated streams to determine the extent of the pollution’s impact on local fish and livestock.”





The government has assured the public that addressing this crisis remains a top priority. “The health and safety of our citizens are of utmost importance,” Munyama concluded.