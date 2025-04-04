GOVERNMENT AND COOPERATING PARTNERS DISCUSS WORLD BANK’S POVERTY AND EQUITY ASSESSMENT REPORT



Government and Cooperating Partners have met to discuss strategies on effective poverty reduction measures for Zambia.





The meeting is in response to the latest findings from the World Bank’s Poverty and Equity Assessment Report, which highlights the progress and challenges in addressing and tackling poverty and inequality.





Acting Secretary to the Treasury, Ms. Nsandi Manza, opened the session by recognizing the support of various Cooperating Partners and appreciated their role in ensuring that Zambia remains on track with its socio-economic development goals.





Ms. Manza further highlighted that the government is cognizant of the growing population, which calls for urgent measures to create a “private sector-led economy” that will create jobs, stimulate growth, and enhance overall development.





Ministry of Community Development and Social Services Permanent Secretary, Ms. Angela Kawandami in a presentation, also shared Zambia’s progress in implementing social protection programmes, which have played a crucial role in safeguarding the poor and vulnerable from economic shocks.





Ms Kawandami acknowledged the prevailing political will in the country which has facilitated the creation of policies and frameworks such as the 2025 National Social Protection Policy and the 2025 National Disability Policy that has set Zambia on the right trajectory to provide equitable social protection services without leaving anyone behind.





Meanwhile, World Bank, representative Mr. Akim Fock, commended Zambia for building a robust and resilient social protection system that has been instrumental in shielding the most vulnerable populations from shocks and ensuring that they are not left behind in the country’s development agenda.



