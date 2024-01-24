GOVERNMENT AND REPUBLIC OF KOREA TO JOIN HANDS IN POVERTY REDUCTION

The Korean Ambassador to Zambia, H.E Mr. Park Jae- Kyung paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Community Development and Social Services, Honourable Doreen Mwamba MP this afternoon.

Among the key issues highlighted during the courtesy call were how Zambia and Korea would partner in eliminating poverty among the Zambia citizens through education and promotion of the community led developmental projects built on the principles of self-help, diligence and cooperation.

Speaking during the meeting, Ms. Mwamba highlighted how steadfast the Ministry was implementing various social protection programmes in order to reduce poverty and vulnerability among the poor and vulnerable in society.

In addition, the Minister mentioned that through projects such the Saemaul Undong concept being piloted in Kafue and Chikankata Districts will not only bring about tangible improvements in the targeted villages but will also serve as a model for Implementation of other social protection programmes and emerging issues such as cholera among others.

And Korean Ambassador to Zambia, H.E Mr. Park Jae- Kyung pledged to support women empowerment and promotion of mind-set change in the communities, he further noted that Korea was working towards supporting Zambia with small grants for agricultural mechanisation equipment for vulnerable but viable farmer households.

