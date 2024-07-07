GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCES TIGHT SECURITY MEASURES AHEAD OF CONCOURT RULING IN  EDGAR LUNGU’S ELIGIBILITY CASE TOMMOROW

GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCES TIGHT SECURITY MEASURES AHEAD OF CONCOURT RULING IN ECL’S ELIGIBILITY CASE TOMMOROW

By Chileshe Mwango

Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Jack Mwiimbu has advised members of the public to stay away from the courts, ahead of the Constitutional Court ruling on the eligibility case involving former President Edgar Lungu tomorrow.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka today, Mr. Mwiimbu has announced a series of security measures that have been put in place, including the closure of selected roads in the city.

Mr. Mwiimbu says the measures have been instituted following recent incidences where some political cadres caused havoc when the case came before the court.

He says it will be imprudent if the said measures are not taken as intelligence information indicates that some people are organizing themselves to be unruly after the ruling is made in an effort to emulate the violence going on in Kenya.

The Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister says the government expects police to also act professionally as they discharge their duties tomorrow and never repeat the mistakes made in the past where innocent members of the public lost their lives.

PHOENIX NEWS