GOVERNMENT APPLAUDED FOR MASS RECRUITMENT OF HEALTH WORKERS



Gateway to Better Living School of Nursing (GBL) Manager, Royd Apuleni has commended the government for the continued mass requirement of civil servants especially in the health sector and for uplifting the healthcare system in the country.



This follows the announcement by Civil Service Commission on Friday that it has recruited 4,140 health workers with names scheduled to be published on Monday Jan 27, 2025.



Mr Apuleni says this recruitment reflects recognition of the critical role healthcare professionals play in building a stronger and healthier Zambia.





He says by addressing the challenges of understaffing in healthcare facilities, the government has ensured that communities whether in urban areas or the remotest parts of the country receive the care they so desperately need.





Speaking during a Capping ceremony for the January 2023 and July 2024 intakes at the GBL campus in Monze on yesterday, Mr Apuleni thanked the government for uplifting the healthcare system which enables institutions to produce healthcare professionals of the highest caliber.





And Pamela Nvuuii, a student nurse has called on the entire nursing profession to become advocates of mental health and be child protection advocates, outlining the high numbers of children being abused and nurses need to join in the fight to end Child abuse.