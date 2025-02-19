GOVERNMENT APPROVES DISTRIBUTION OF 100 FREE SMART METRES TO ELIGIBLE CUSTOMERS



GOVERNMENT has approved the distribution of 1,000 free smart meters to eligible customers aimed at enhancing energy management and encouraging the adoption of solar power.





Speaking during the signing of Power Purchase Agreements under the Micro-Generator Scheme and the Presidential Solar Initiative today, Minister of Energy, Makozo Chikote has disclosed that the initiative will introduce projects ranging from 100 kilowatts to 5 megawatts .





Mr Chikote says the Presidential Solar Initiative will contribute a further 62MWp of solar capacity through installations at government institutions.





Meanwhile ZESCO managing director Eng. Justin Loongo says the projects are not only aimed at expanding electricity supply but also empowering businesses and communities.



M&D