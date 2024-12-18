GOVERNMENT AWARDS K500 INCREMENT TO LOCAL AUTHORITY EMPLOYEES



The Government has awarded a K500 across-the-board increment to all Local Authority employees in the country, effective January 2025.



The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, Nicholas Phiri, said the decision followed negotiations with various unions.



He named the stakeholders as the Zambia United Local Authorities Workers Union (ZULAWU) and the Fire Services Union of Zambia (FIRESUZ).



Phiri noted in a statement obtained by Byta FM News that the negotiations for employees in Divisions II, III, and IV were held from 2nd December 2024 at Sandy’s Creation in Lusaka.



He stated that the increment was meant to ensure that Local Authorities, among other things, continue to maintain a positive work environment that boosts employee morale, retention, and productivity.



Phiri challenged all employees in Local Authorities to reciprocate this gesture by working hard to improve service delivery to the people.



He said the 2025 improved salaries and conditions of service would be financed using the Local Government Equalisation Fund and locally generated revenues.