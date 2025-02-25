Government Awards Nakonde Airport Construction To ZNS At Over 2 Billion Kwacha



Government has awarded the construction of the Nakonde airport to the Zambia National Service (ZNS) at a cost of 2 billion, 858 million, 176 thousand, 374.46 ngwee.





The project is expected to be completed within 36 months in Mwenzo area.



The scope of works includes a 2.5-kilometer runway, taxiway, apron, and terminal building.





Others include, lighting, housing units, navigation equipment, an access road, and a fire rescue bay.



Speaking during the signing ceremony at his office on Monday morning, Minister of Transport Frank Tayali has commended ZNS for their work in infrastructure and agriculture.





Mr Tayali stated that the Nakonde airport will be a major airport in the northern region, supporting business and transportation.



He says government aims to make it an international airport in the future.





And ZNS Deputy Commander Major General Reuben Mwewa has thanked the government for entrusting them with the project.





He has pledged quality works of the highest standard within timeframe.