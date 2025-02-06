GOVERNMENT BANNS TONSE ALLIANCE FROM CLAIMING ECL 2026 CANDIDATURE





THE Tonse Alliance has been banned from its continued endorsement of former President Edgar Lungu as its presidential candidate for the 2026 general election because doing so was undermining the integrity of the Judiciary.





Cornelius Mweetwa, the Chief Government Spokesperson has ordered that the Tonse Alliance should immediately cease spreading what he has termed as falsehoods that Mr Lungu was going to contest the 2026 general election when the Constitutional Court had nullified his eligibility- Daily nation