GOVERNMENT BANNS TONSE ALLIANCE FROM CLAIMING ECL 2026 CANDIDATURE
THE Tonse Alliance has been banned from its continued endorsement of former President Edgar Lungu as its presidential candidate for the 2026 general election because doing so was undermining the integrity of the Judiciary.
Cornelius Mweetwa, the Chief Government Spokesperson has ordered that the Tonse Alliance should immediately cease spreading what he has termed as falsehoods that Mr Lungu was going to contest the 2026 general election when the Constitutional Court had nullified his eligibility- Daily nation
THERE IS NOTHING WRONG WITH HIM BEING A PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE FOR THE TONSE ALIANCE GROUPING AS THEY CHOOSE THEIR PRESIDENT IN 2026 AS LONG AS THAT DOES NOT EXTEND TO NATIONAL PRESIDENCY. SO LET THEM TALK ABOUT THE TONSE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE FREELY.