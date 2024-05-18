Government cancels closure of Mfuwe International Airport

Following the notice of closure of the Mfuwe International Airport by the Zambia Airports Corporations Limited (ZACL), which was to become effective on the 13th June 2024, in order to facilitate for the rehabilitation of the Airport, it has since come to the attention of Government that the temporary closure of the Airport would cause serious disruptions to the operations of the tourism industry.

While the rehabilitation works of the Airport are well meant, following the concerns raised by key stakeholders and as Minister of Transport and Logistics,I have decided that the Mfuwe International Airport is not going to close as

earlier communicated by the Zambia Airports Corporations Limited.

Instead,I have directed that the rehabilitation works must be undertaken without causing

disruptions to the operations of the tourism industry which would otherwise be

detrimental to the tourism sector.

The works to be undertaken include works on the inner perimeter fence, the full upgrade of the runway and works on the apron.