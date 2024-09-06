



GOVERNMENT CLARIFIES ALLEGATIONS AGAINST POLICE SPOKESPERSON RAE

HAMOONGA



Government has been alerted to the information circulating on various social

media platforms alleging that Police Spokesperson, Mr. Rae Hamoonga, has

beaten his wife and is facing arrest. We wish to categorically state that this information is false.



The police officer reported to Mtendere Police Station is, Ray Moonga, not Mr.Rae Hamoonga.



The public is encouraged to visit Mtendere Police Station should they wish to verify this information for themselves.



Further, the public is cautioned against spreading unverified and misleading

information, particularly on social media platforms, as such actions only serve to

cause unnecessary panic and confusion.



We urge all citizens to ensure that they

rely on credible sources of information and to refrain from circulating false narratives.

Thabo Kawana