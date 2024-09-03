GOVERNMENT CLARIFIES ALLEGATIONS ON DONOR FUNDS



Minister of Health, Elijah Muchima says no donor funds at a tune of 17 Million United States Dollars have been withheld under the new administration.



Dr Muchima explains that the funds were withheld by donors as the previous administration did not abide by the conditionalities of the funds.



He has clarified that as a matter of fact, the new administration has signed a 349 Million United States Dollars grant with the global fund for various health Interventions for the next three years.



ZANIS reports that the Minister said this when he addressed management staff at the Zimba Mission Hospital in Zimba District in Southern Province today.



Dr Muchima emphasised that government’s position is that donor funds should be used efficiently and prudently.



He indicated that the government wants to ensure that no funds are returned to the treasury at the end of the year due to lack of utilisation.



Dr Muchima has since warned against the misuse of donor funds as they are supposed to be channeled towards the intended purpose that benefits the Zambian people.



The Minister is accompanied in Southern Province by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary for Administration Christopher Simoonga and his counterpart for Technical Services Kennedy Lishimpi.