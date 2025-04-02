GOVERNMENT CLARIFIES END OF EMERGENCY CASH TRANSFERS (ECT)



Government has clarified that the Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) intervention which is set to conclude this April, is ending due to its original design, and not because of any other factors, as speculated in some sections of society.





When he was featured on ZNBC News, Mr. Francis Lukunga, a Monitoring and Evaluation Specialist at the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services, explained that the ECT was specifically created to address hunger during a one-year lean period when households were at their most vulnerable as a result of drought experienced during the 2024/25 farming season.





Mr. Lukunga emphasized that the primary objective of the ECT intervention, designed with a fixed duration, was to provide immediate relief during a critical time and that it had been implemented successfully and effectively.





He further said ECT success is evident in its ability to help the 2.2 million targeted households achieve food security with favorable rainfall promising a good harvest resulting into enhanced food security.





Looking forward, Mr. Lukunga encouraged ECT beneficiaries to explore other available programmes under the Ministry such as the regular Social Cash Transfer (SCT), the Food Security Pack (FSP), and livelihood-focused initiatives such as the Supporting Women Livelihoods (SWL) which are designed to continue supporting vulnerable households as they transition from emergency aid to sustainable, long-term development.





He reiterated that government remains committed to ensuring that beneficiaries of the ECT are not left without support and that alternative programmes are in place to further improve their livelihoods.

