GOVERNMENT CLARIFIES ON PURCHASE OF 156 VEHICLES

LUSAKA: There have been social media reports circulating that the Honorable Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Mr. Gary Nkombo is involved in corruption in the purchase of 156 Toyota Landcruisers Hardbody motor vehicles for Constituencies using the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Permanent Secretary, (Administration), Mr. Maambo Haamaundu, therefore, wishes to clarify that the purchase of 156 Toyota Landcruisers amounting to US$8, 313, 084.00 million is in accordance with the Guidelines of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

The CDF Guidelines Part 2 section 2.2.3 on motor purchase provides that “The Constituency Development Fund Committee shall procure a brand new 4×4 motor vehicle from the allocation for Community Projects to be strictly used for CDF activities. The cost of the vehicles shall be amortized over a period of five (5) years. A driver for the vehicle shall be provided by the Local Authority. The vehicle shall be maintained from the funds under the Community Projects Component”.

In order to ensure efficiency in the procurement and delivery of these motor vehicles, it was decided that the purchase should be done centrally.

However, to ensure accountability, each local authority included a budget line for a CDF project vehicle in their respective CDF community project budgets.

Mr. Haamaundu stated that the Ministry opted to direct bid Toyota Zambia Limited in line with the Public Procurement Act No. 8 of 2022 section 34 (a) because of the selected model of the Vehicle.

The selection of the vehicles, whose unit price amounts to US$53,289.10 each, was arrived at because of their versatility and durability.

“These vehicles will be used for purposes of monitoring and evaluation of the CDF projects in all the 156 Constituencies, he stated.

The Ministry was guided by and fully followed the provisions of the relevant laws governing public procurement in all these processes.

Issued by:

Chila Namaiko (Mr.)

Public Relation Officer

Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development

Contact: +260-977223724