GOVERNMENT CLEARS THREE MONTHS TAZARA SALARY ARREARS

LUSAKA, Zambia, Wednesday, April 16, 2025

GOVERNMENT has released over K43 million to clear three months’ salary arrears for Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) workers.

On Monday this week, Minister of Transport and Logistics Hon. Eng. Esq. MUSEBA F. TAYALI had a meeting with TAZARA management and union representatives in which he urged employees who had gone on strike over arrears to get back to work.

Hon. TAYALI also assured them that Government was deeply concerned about their plight and pledged to find money to pay them the remaining three months arrears.

He said as per the promise, the Ministry of Finance has released a total of K43,242,756.00 to settle the three months arrears.

Hon. TAYALI said the Ministry was concerned about the welfare of TAZARA workers and would not want any bottlenecks in service delivery.

He said going forward, Government would like to see grievances resolved amicably without any service disruption that would inconvenience travelers and free flow of goods to and from Tanzania.

Issued by:

Original Copy Signed.

PUBLIC RELATIONS UNIT