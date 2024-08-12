GOVERNMENT COMMENDED FOR TEMPORARILY CLOSING THREE DRC BORDERS

The SADC Truck Drivers Association of Zambia has welcomed the decision by the Zambian Government to seal the three borders with the Democratic Republic of Congo following protests in that country.

SADC Truck Drivers Association President, EUGENE NDHLOVU says the decision is long overdue, as this will help address the many long standing issues affecting the truck drivers.

Mr. NDHLOVU says the drivers have been faced with issues of Security and Safety but unfortunately there has NOT been any political will by the DRC Government.

He has since called on the Zambian government to expedite talks with their Congolese counterpart so that regional trade can continue smoothly.

In an interview with ZNBC News, Mr. NDHLOVU also suggested to Government to suspend clearing any trucks entering ZAMBIA from the other borders heading to the DRC so that the country is NOT congested with trucks.

He has also appealed to the truck drivers to exercise patience as the Government finds solutions to their challenges.

Mr. NDHLOVU said that all SADC truck drivers that are already in the country must PARK in safe slots and avoid any anarchy.

Yesterday, Government announced the closure of three border posts, which are KASUMBALESA, SAKANYA and MOKAMBO to protect Zambians and property following protests in the DRC.

