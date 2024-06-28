GOVERNMENT COMMISSIONS THE ZAMBIA AIRWAYS FLIGHT BETWEEN LUSAKA AND DAR-ES-SALAAM

Here are the highlights;

✅Today, Government through the Ministry of Transport and Logistics has commissioned the Zambia Airways flight between Lusaka and Dar-es-Salaam.

✅Acting Minister of Transport and Logistics, Garry Nkombo commissioned the flight at Julius Kambarage Nyerere International Airport in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania.

✅The launch of the flight service on the Lusaka – Dar es Salaam route marks a significant milestone in the nation’s aviation history.

✅The new route will spur dreams, aspirations, and hard work of countless individuals who have dedicated themselves to the aviation industry.

✅It also signifies the Airline’s growth and showcases the commitment to sustainability.

✅The development will allow Zambia to connect to more cities by growing a network as well as strengthen its aviation presence in the region.

✅ This will promote business and trade, tourism, and allow citizens to travel between the two countries with ease.

✅The Airline is investing in fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly aircrafts to reduce on the carbon footprint for a greener environment.

✅The occasion is a symbol of commitment to excellence and the unwavering determination to soar to new heights.