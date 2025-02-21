GOVERNMENT COMMITTED TO MEDICAL EXPENSES OF ECL



Government says it remains committed to taking care of the medical expenses of former Republican President, Edgar Lungu.





Rendering a statement in Parliament on Thursday afternoon, Minister of Health, Dr. Elijah Muchima, however, stated that the government is not at liberty to divulge and discuss the health status of any citizen.





The update follows a directive by the Office of the Speaker of the National Assembly to inform the country of the health status of the former president, as well as that of opposition leader Edith Nawakwi, following a Point of Order.





Muchima nevertheless stated that the government has been looking after Lungu whenever he has requested medical intervention, both locally and abroad.





He noted that the last appointment the government made for the former President was for him to travel to Pretoria, South Africa on medical grounds in September 2023.



Muchima said Lungu was, however, unable to travel due to personal commitments.





He stated that on 10th January, 2025, Cabinet Office was informed that Lungu would be travelling to South Africa for medical attention.



Muchima said upon receipt of the notification, as per established practice, the government immediately initiated the process of having Lungu evaluated at the Maina Soko Medical Centre for possible evacuation to South Africa.





He however said that on 17th January, 2025, another correspondence was received by Cabinet Office from the former President, indicating that he would meet all costs related to his travel and medical attention.





With regard to Nawakwi, Muchima stated that the government is committed to doing everything possible to assist the former Minister, with constant contact already established with her and the relatives.