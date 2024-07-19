GOVERNMENT COMMITTED TO “ZERO TOLERANCE TO CORRUPTION” – VEEP



Vice President Mutale NALUMANGO has reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to combating corruption in all its forms, emphasizing a “Zero Tolerance” approach.



Speaking in the National Assembly on Thursday, the Vice President outlined key measures implemented to reinforce this stance.



She says the government has updated its anti-corruption policy to align with current challenges and strengthen preventive measures.



Nalumango has further highlighted government’s amendment of the Whistle-blowers Act to provide enhanced protection for individuals who expose corrupt practices, encouraging greater transparency and accountability.



She adds the Establishment of the Economic and Financial Crimes Court, a specialized court aims to expedite the handling of corruption and financial crime cases, ensuring swift justice and deterring potential offenders.



While highlighting these initiatives, Vice President NALUMANGO expressed concern over the reported discord between the management and board at the Anti-Corruption Commission.



She conveyed the government’s regret over these developments, recognizing the importance of a cohesive and effective anti-corruption body.