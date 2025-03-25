GOVERNMENT COMMUNICATION STRATEGY VITAL TO ENSURE CITIZENS ARE WELL INFORMED OF CDF PROJECTS – PDU



The Presidential Delivery Unit has emphasized the need for the full implementation of the Local Government Communication Strategy to ensure that citizens are well-informed about various projects being carried out under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).





Permanent Secretary for Special Duties at Cabinet Office, KENNEDY KALUNGA, says that Republican President Hakainde Hichilema is committed to ensuring that Zambians make full use of CDF.





MR. KALUNGA states that the effective execution of the communication strategy will enhance information dissemination and accessibility.



He adds that this is why a two-day workshop is being held in Kasama, aimed at equipping Public Relations Officers, Town Clerks, and Council Secretaries with the necessary knowledge to implement the strategy.





Meanwhile, Northern Province Deputy Permanent Secretary BEAUTY UNDI PHIRI has highlighted the critical role that the CDF plays in improving the lives of citizens across the country.





However, MS. PHIRI stresses the need to strengthen information dissemination to ensure that communities are fully aware of the various projects being undertaken through the fund.