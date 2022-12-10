GOVERNMENT COMPLETES REHABILITATION WORKS ON KAFUE HOOK BRIDGE
Government, through the Road Development Agency (RDA), has completed structural rehabilitation works on the Kafue Hook Bridge in the Kafue National Park.
Government is now constructing approach roads on both ends of the bridge whose works are currently underway.
When this bridge was completed during the K.K. presidency, in the western province a siyemboka cultural dance troop in one of our primary schools, sang “Ma Chaina, Ma chaina, Ma Chaina, Ma Chaina. Baba yahile bridge ya Kafue Ma chaina!” Those were the days when tribalism was frowned upon and highly discouraged by the Presidency.