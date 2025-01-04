GOVERNMENT CONTINUES TO OFFER SUPPORT TO FAMILIES OF LATE DANDY KRAZY AND OTHER VICTIMS

The Government has continued to offer support to the families of the late Wesley Chibambo, popularly known as Dandy Krazy, and other victims of the recent tragic accident.

Through the Ministry of Youth, Sport, and Arts, as well as the Ministry of Information and Media, the government has extended both emotional and material assistance to ease the burden on the affected families.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth, Sport, and Arts, Mr. Fumba Chama, alongside his counterpart from the Ministry of Information and Media, Mr. Thabo Kawana, visited the three mourning households in Lusaka. The officials also joined the family and friends of the late Christopher Muyembe at his burial at Old Leopards Hill.

President Hakainde Hichilema expressed his condolences to the bereaved families, underscoring the collective grief of the nation following the tragedy.

“It is with profound sadness and heartfelt sorrow that we learn of the passing of Wesley Chibambo, fondly known as Dandy Crazy. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and to all the citizens who cherished and supported this extraordinary artist.”

“We also remember the four others who perished in the tragic accident and stand in solidarity with their families during this moment of grief.”

And speaking on behalf of the Chibambo family, elder brother Chifwenge commended the government for its unwavering support.

“The assistance provided has been vital to our family during this challenging time. We are deeply grateful for the presence and commitment of the government in standing with us,” Mr. Chibwenge said.