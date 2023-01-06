GOVERNMENT CUTS DOWN ELECTRICITY EXPORT-KAPALA
Government has announced a cut down in electricity exports due to low power generation.
Energy Minister Peter Kapala has however explained that the government will not completely do away with exports to maintain existing power markets.
The Minister says currently ZESCO is a cash strapped entity, adding that the little exports are the ones cushioning the power utility’s operations.
Engineer Kapala states that the government is alive to the disruption being caused by the ongoing load management, but that it is cautious of ensuring that there is no complete shutdown.
The Minister said this in an exclusive interview with ZANIS in Lusaka today, further explaining that currently, water levels at Kariba dam stands at 3.4 meters way below the previous years.
He says as a result, the country is losing about 300 to 600 megawatts of electricity from the expected 1,080 megawatts of power at the Kariba North Bank power station.
Engineer Kapala says the government’s interest at the moment is to ensure that industries keep running to sustain the economy.
The Minister has meanwhile, assured Zambians that government expects the load management to stabilize in the first quarter of this year as it is working round the clock to bring on board the 105 Megawatts Ndola Energy Power Plant and the 150 Megawatts 5th generating unit at the 750 Megawatts Kafue Gorge lower Hydro Power Station.
CREDIT: ZANIS
Where are those praise singers that were saying that we are locked into contracts that we can not breach? Or that the PF sanctioned these contracts and exports? Where are you now?
Praise singers gather here and heed this lesson.
These people leading us are our servants. We tell them what to do. Do not make excuses for them. You see that now they have changed their minds. At first the government was even denying that we are exporting electricity.
Now you are all looking as stupid as you really are.
@Indigo Tyrol, the problem with you is that you are bitter to the point you don’t read to understand but to criticise.
The load shedding is affecting every Zambian. This issue is not politics.
The people who created this problem are the corrupt pf party. Why did they replace the effective British Hydroelectric generators with the Chinese ones which consume a lot of water to produce little power generation?