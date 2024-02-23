GOVERNMENT DENIES CANCELLATION OF NC’WALA CEREMONY AMID NATIONAL MOURNING

The government has clarified that Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa did not announce the cancellation of the Nc’wala traditional ceremony this weekend following the declaration of Saturday and Sunday as days of national mourning in honor of the late Namibian President Hage Geingob.

Local Government and Rural Development Minister ,Gary Nkombo told parliament that the Nc’wala ceremony is not an entertainment but a cultural event that should be preserved.

Mr Nkombo regrets that some sections of society perceive the traditional ceremony as an entertainment.

He was responding to a concern raised by Chitambo Member of Parliament,Remember Mutale whether the upcoming the Nc’wala traditional ceremony will proceed during the national mourning period.

5FM-NEWSS