Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

Government denies James Ndambo’s Entry into Zambia



It has been announced that James Ndambo’s scheduled trip to Zambia has been canceled “due to denied access and system apprehension”.



Mr Ndambo was scheduled to travel to Zambia to witness the music festival in Choma, Southern Province to be held on 18th April 2025 at the invitation of the New Apostolic Church in Zambia.



President Hakainde Hichilema’s government has acted with open apprehension, hostility and fear against James Ndambo.



● they forced him to suspend operations of ‘My Home Town’(MHT) in Zambia.



●President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration terminated the

Walvis Bay Port concession in Namibia, without compensation. The sea port land donated to Zambia by Namibia in 1990 lay derelict and empty until Ndambo obtained a Concession in 2009.



●James Ndambo’s comoany, Africa Union Cargo (AUC), a subsidiary of Africa Union Holdings, invested in and developed infrastructure at the Walvis Bay Port, specifically the Zambia Dry Port operations. This dry port included features like reefer plugs, storage space and warehousing facilities.



● Police officers and other government officials that participated in My Home Town event were harrasssed, transfered and some fired and buses and vans donated by Ndambo returned.



A brief About James Ndambo



James Ndambo was born in Zambia on 18th April 1954 in Choma Zambia. He is a Zambian businessman, based in South Africa, and owns Africa Union Financial Services, (AUFS).



Why the New Apostolic Church?



James Ndambo’s famous father, George Henwood Mkandawire was born in Mzimba Nyasaland, modern Malawi.



Mr Mkandawire is popularly known as a father of million believers in the New Apostolic Church.



Many denominations in Zambia were brought by the white missionaries, exceptionally the New apostolic Church was brought by James Ndambo’s father.



Just like his father, James Ndambo is a staunch New Apostolic church member since birth.



While living in South Africa, George Henwood Mkandawire became converted to the New Apostolic Church beliefs.



After some years George returned to Northern Rhodesia present-day Zambia, where he established the first New Apostolic church in Livingston.



After all these achievements, he moved further and settled in Kaumbwe village and established another church in kamunzi the birthplace of Ndambo’s family.