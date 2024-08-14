GOVERNMENT DENIES PLANS TO SELL PUBLIC INSTITUTIONS AMID SOCIAL MEDIA SPECULATIONS

The government has strongly refuted claims circulating on some social media sections that the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) plans to sell off key public institutions, including Mukuba Hotel in Ndola, Mulungushi Village, and the Kenneth Kaunda International Conference Centre.

In an interview in Lusaka, Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana dismissed these allegations, asserting that government has no intention of selling any public institutions.

“There are no plans to sell any public institutions,” said Mr. Kawana. He further clarified that, contrary to the rumors, the IDC is actually in the process of investing in two hotels as part of the country’s strategy to support its growing role as a host of international conferences.

Mr. Kawana also urged political leaders to refrain from spreading false information that could mislead the public and undermine government initiatives.

The government’s denial comes as speculation around the alleged sales has fueled public concern, particularly over the future of important national assets. However, Kawana maintains that these claims are unfounded and that efforts are focused on strengthening, not diminishing, the country’s infrastructure.