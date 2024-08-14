GOVERNMENT DENIES PLANS TO SELL PUBLIC INSTITUTIONS AMID SOCIAL MEDIA SPECULATIONS
The government has strongly refuted claims circulating on some social media sections that the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) plans to sell off key public institutions, including Mukuba Hotel in Ndola, Mulungushi Village, and the Kenneth Kaunda International Conference Centre.
In an interview in Lusaka, Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana dismissed these allegations, asserting that government has no intention of selling any public institutions.
“There are no plans to sell any public institutions,” said Mr. Kawana. He further clarified that, contrary to the rumors, the IDC is actually in the process of investing in two hotels as part of the country’s strategy to support its growing role as a host of international conferences.
Mr. Kawana also urged political leaders to refrain from spreading false information that could mislead the public and undermine government initiatives.
The government’s denial comes as speculation around the alleged sales has fueled public concern, particularly over the future of important national assets. However, Kawana maintains that these claims are unfounded and that efforts are focused on strengthening, not diminishing, the country’s infrastructure.
Miles Sampa….Hear you go again. With your narrow banking view you showed how ignorant you are. Now like Ambassador Kachepa, you join in paroting lies. Dont you get tired of doing nothing but spreading lies?
At your age and status you should more focused on issues your constituents. You further embarass your peers at Parliament that elected you to the Pan African Parliament.
Your outbursts are rush and immature for a man of your stature. You need to be above such pettiness and be objective in your conduct.