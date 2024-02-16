GOVERNMENT DEPLOYS TEAM OF EXPERT TO ASSESS CROP DAMAGE AND FOOD SECURITY AMID DRY CONDITIONS

Government has constituted a team of experts through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit to conduct a rapid assessment of the crop damage and food security situations caused by the dry conditions across the country.

Green Economy and Environment Minister, Collins Nzovu says the team is already on the ground collecting data on crop conditions, production estimates and food security indicators from selected districts across the country.

Mr. Nzovu says the team is also identifying the most affected areas and vulnerable groups and Mitigation measures needed to support them.

He says once the rapid assessment is complete, government will issue a comprehensive report that will provide a detailed analysis of the impact of the dry conditions on the agriculture sector and the food situation as well as on water and energy security.

Mr Nzovu added that the decreased water inflow to the hydropower reservoirs will affect the electricity production and supply.

The Minister further explained that the 2023-2024 rainfall season has presented significant challenges that require urgent and coordinated action from all stakeholders.

He said this in parliament today when he presented a Ministerial statement on the performance of the 2023-2024 rainfall season and the long dry spells that the country is experiencing.

5FM-NEWS