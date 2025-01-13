GOVERNMENT DISBURSES 700 MILLION KWACHA FOR SCHOOL GRANTS



The Ministry of Education has confirmed the disbursement of over K700 million to various public schools across the country, for education grants.





Ministry of Education Assistant Director for Communications Kunda Mando says the funds were disbursed last week and schools should start receiving their allocation today.





The National Action for Quality Education in Zambia-NAQEZ expressed concern over the government’s delay to disburse free education grants to public schools on time.



NAQEZ Executive Director Aaron Chansa says the delay has affected over 12,000 public schools, comprising 10,000 primary and 2,000 secondary schools, which have been receiving grants since the introduction of free education.





And speaking at a Media briefing in Lusaka today, Ms Mando however emphasised that some schools may experience a delay due to differences in bank processes.





She explained that out of the K700 million, K300 million is allocated to secondary schools, K200 million to primary schools and K200 million to be shared among colleges, Provincial Education Officers (PEOs) and the District Education Board Secretaries (DEBS).





She also warned that the Ministry of Education will not tolerate misuse of funds by school managements.



