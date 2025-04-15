GOVERNMENT DISMISSES RUMORS OF GBM’S DEATH



Government has dispelled social media speculation suggesting that incarcerated former Defense Minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has died.



Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana says Mr Mwamba remains admitted to Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka.



Speaking at a press briefing from Maina Soko Military Hospital this afternoon, Mr Kawana said Mr Mwamba is in a very stable condition and not in any danger.



Mr Mwamba is receiving medical care at Maina Soko Military and currently serving a five year jail term for corruption.



Recently, government had come under fire after speculation that it was blocking the former Kasama Central MP from seeking specialized medical treatment abroad.



But Mr Kawana had clarified that it is actually the hospital in South Africa that declined to admit Mr Mwamba due to his status as a convict hence both government and Mr Mwamba’s family are still waiting on South African authorities for an update regarding the possibility of evacuating him.



And today, social media was awash with information suggesting that Mr Mwamba has passed on prompting the government to quickly clear the air on his health status.



Meanwhile, Mr Kawana has warned peddlers of falsehoods that their days are numbered as the cyber bills are being enhanced hence the law will catch up with them.



And one of Mr Mwamba’s lawyers Charles Changano says his client is better and stable saying he has managed talk to his client after being alarmed by social media speculations.



