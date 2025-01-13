GOVERNMENT DISPELS CLAIMS THAT THE UNITED NATIONS, UN HAS SANCTIONED ZAMBIA FOR HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS



By Beatrice Chabaya



The government has dispelled claims published in an article by the Daily Nation, Issue No 4265, dated Monday, January 13, 2025, with the headline “UN Sanctions Zambia For Rights Violations”.





Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary, Ms Etambuyu Anamela Gundersen said that contrary to the reports, the United Nations General Assembly has not considered or adopted any resolution for the suspension or removal of Zambia from the Human Rights Council.





The Permanent Secretary noted that Zambia was among the inaugural members to serve on the Human Rights Council from 2006 to 2008 and that the country is not currently a member of the Council.



She added that Zambia intends to vie for a seat on the Council once again in the future.





Ms Gunderson reassured that the government remains committed to its human rights obligations, both domestically and internationally, and continues to cooperate with independent human rights experts of the Council.





“The Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Opinion and Expression is expected to visit the country on January 19, 2025, demonstrating the government’s commitment to transparency and the promotion and protection of human rights”, she said.





She warned that while freedom of expression is a constitutional right, it is not absolute and must be exercised within the limits and confines of the law, further urging Journalists to adhere to ethical reporting.





“Journalists, as critical stakeholders, are implored to adhere to ethical reporting standards to retain the importance of the press as the fourth estate in the preservation of democracy”, she concluded.



