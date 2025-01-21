GOVERNMENT DRIVES SUCCESS OF KAWAMBWA TEA UNDER PRESIDENT HICHILEMA



January 21, 2025.



KAWAMBWA- The Government of Zambia, under the visionary leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema, is steering the remarkable growth of Kawambwa Tea, a 100-percent Government-owned enterprise.





The company is earning about 1 million U.S. dollars annually from exports, showcasing its economic potential and contribution to national development.



Special Assistant to the President for Political Affairs, Levy Ngoma, described Kawambwa Tea as a shining example of how Government-owned companies can thrive with proper support.





Mr. Ngoma commended the company for employing over 500 people, a significant contribution to job creation and rural empowerment.



He called on Zambians to rally behind the Buy Zambia Campaign and support local industries like Kawambwa Tea by purchasing their products.





Kawambwa Tea’s Chief Financial Officer, Tachila Zulu, highlighted that 80 percent of exports consist of bulk tea for industries like breweries, while 20 percent is packaged tea.



Mr. Zulu also revealed the company’s plans to expand its production area from 423 hectares to 1,000 hectares, further boosting its capacity.





The Government has pledged its full support for the company’s expansion plans, recognizing its potential to drive rural development and reduce urban migration.





President Hichilema’s administration continues to prioritize economic transformation through revitalized state-owned enterprises and job creation.





Kawambwa Tea stands as a testament to the success of the Government’s policies in empowering rural communities and fostering national growth.



©️The Falcon