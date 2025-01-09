GOVERNMENT ENGAGES CHINA FOR REVITALIZED TECHNICAL COOPERATION ON LEVY MWANAWASA & NATIONAL HEROES STADIUMS



_….Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts Hon. Elvis Nkandu writes:_



Earlier today, we had the privilege of hosting His Excellency, Mr. Han Jing, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, at our office in Lusaka. This meeting marked a significant milestone in the 60-year friendship between Zambia and China, built on mutual respect, trust, and cooperation.





We engaged in fruitful discussions on intensifying collaboration in sports, arts, and youth development. A key focus area was revitalizing sports technical cooperation, particularly the rehabilitation of Levy Mwanawasa and National Heroes stadiums. We are optimistic about securing support through government technical cooperation or private investment via Public Private Partnerships (PPP).



The rehabilitation of these stadia and other sports facilities is vital for hosting international and national sports events, and we believe this collaboration will positively impact the development of sports in Zambia.





In the realm of arts development, we shared plans to establish a national arts centre, following a groundbreaking ceremony at the University of Zambia. This centre will be a hub for artistic expression and innovation, contributing to the growth of Zambia’s arts sector.





Regarding youth development among other youth projects, we discussed our graduate empowerment programme, which provides an exit strategy for youths trained in our 23 youth resource centres. We explored ways to enhance this programme, including providing start-up kits to graduates.



This meeting exemplifies the growing partnership between Zambia and China, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration and exploring new opportunities for cooperation in sports, arts, and youth development.



Hon. Elvis Nkandu, MP

Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts