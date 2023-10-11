Government engages law on Lungu’s political stance

October 10, 2023

LUSAKA – Chief Government spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the New Dawn Administration has engaged law experts to give guidance on former President Edgar Lungu’s stance in politics.

Mr Mweetwa said Government has taken note of revelations by the PF that the former President is still PF party President.

He said at a Press Briefing that considerations will be taken following the out come of law experts findings.

Mr Mweetwa said government was prompted to engage law experts because Mr Lungu has continued receiving treatment of a Statesman.

“Government in this regard will use the law to handle the matter that has been clarified by PF officials and that the outcome will be made public,” he said.

(C) The Falcon