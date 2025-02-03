Government evacuates Kasaka to Maina Soko Military Hospital for specialized treatment

Fellow citizens;



This afternoon, government through the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts facilitated the evacuation of popular Copperbelt comedian and MC, Webster Chiluba, popularly known as Kasaka who has been unwell to Maina Soko Medical Centre.





Government has put in place critical interventions such as social security cover to secure the wellbeing of artists.



Last year, government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) to secure the wellbeing of artists .





It is our call to artists not to wait for the worst thing to happen but to reach out to institutions like NAPSA and secure their policies thereby securing themselves and their families.



We also take this opportunity to appeal to members of the public to make responsible use of social media.





It is very unfortunate that there is widespread speculation on social media suggesting that the artist has passed on yet the person is alive.



Such lies have terrible effects on the actual person, next of kin and the people close to the person.





Let us desist from this behaviour of posting falsehoods as it is against the law.



Thabo Kawana

Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Information and Media