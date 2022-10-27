GOVERNMENT EXTORTION OF CITIZENS MUST IMMEDIATELY STOP

The recent trend of asking citizens to pay to have their academic credentials verified by the Examination Council of Zambia by government when it advertises open employment opportunities is extortion of desperate citizens.

The trend should immediately be stopped.

How can a caring government burden it’s citizens who are already struggling and have no source of income!!

The government must learn from other developed countries which have robust systems to detect counterfeit credentials.

The current school certificate verification at a fee is simply a scheme by government to tax the youths who have no employment.

Government knows that not all youths who will submit their application would be recruited so ewhy not just verify the authenticity of results for free of only candidates who have been selected?

The UPND administration must cease citizen’s extortion.

Francis Chipili

Business and Political Analyst