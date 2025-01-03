GOVERNMENT EYES 5 MILLION LEARNERS FOR SCHOOL FEEDING PROGRAMME





MINISTER of Education Douglas Syakalima has disclosed that the school feeding programme will this year be expanded from 77 to 106 districts in order to cater for worst drought-affected areas that were not on the initial programme.





The expansion of the feeding programme will result in having five million learners from the existing 2.3 million across the covered regions.





The feeding programme is implemented by the Ministry of Education with support from cooperating partners.



“With the expansion, Government targets to feed five million learners from the current 2.3 million,” Mr Syakalima said in a video posted on the Ministry of Education social media platforms.



ZDM