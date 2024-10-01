GOVERNMENT FERTILISER BEING SOLD AT LIVINGSTONE’S LIBUYU MARKET



Government has unearthed a scam in which beneficiaries of farming inputs, from programmes such as the emergency wetlands cropping, are selling it on the market.



Livingstone District Commissioner, EUNICE NAWA, says the discovery follows a tip from an alert member of the public who found government fertiliser being sold at Libuyu market.



Mrs. NAWA says the 59 bags, weighing 50 kilogrammes each, found in two shops have been confiscated.



She has cautioned farmers to desist from selling the government fertiliser but instead use it for the intended purpose, to mitigate hunger.



One of the traders, LAVERT SIANYOKA, says he bought the fertiliser from the farmers at K500 per 50 kilogramme bag, which he re-sales at K550.



ZNBC