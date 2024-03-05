GOVERNMENT GRANTS 155 GOLD MINING COOPERATIVES WITH MINING LICENCES.

✅ Government through the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development has granted 155 Gold Mining Cooperatives with Mining Licenses. 117 Cooperatives with licenses to exploit other Mineral commodities bringing the total Licenses issued to 272.

✅ Government has also appointed a Technical and Audit Committee to review the Artisanal and Small-scale mining Sector. This Committee has been established to assess the bottlenecks in the sector so that it can effectively contribute to the country’s economic transformation agenda.

✅ In order to ensure that there is readily available market for Artisanal and Small-Scale Miners to sell their mineral commodities, Government has embarked on the process of putting up infrastructure for market centres for trade in Mumbwa, Lusangazi and Rufunsa.

✅ Government through the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development is further undertaking various policy, legal and institutional reforms aimed at making the Mining Sector vibrant and retain its critical role in the country’s social-economic development in line with the 8th National Development Plan.

✅ The legal reforms include the review of the current Mines and Minerals Development Act No. 11 of 2015 in order to ensure that the Legal framework responds to the developments in the mining sector in Zambia.

✅The Act will also bring into existence the Minerals Regulation Commission which is aimed at effectively regulating the Mining Sector in order to bring about the increased production.

✅ The Bill has since been presented to Parliament and awaits the various Parliamentary processes before its finalization.

✅In terms of geological mapping and minerals exploration, Government has embarked on the process of undertaking high resolution country-wide aerial Geophysical surveys in parts of the Copperbelt, Northwestern, Southern, Western and Central Provinces.

✅This will play a pivotal role in increasing the country’s geological coverage area from the current 55.6 to somewhere in the region of 60 percent.