GOVERNMENT HANDS OVER PALACE TO CHIEF HAMUSONDE IN MONZE DISTRICT
The government has handed over a palace to Chief Hamusonde in Bweengwa Constituency, Monze district.
The structure, the first to be commissioned in Southern Province, is part of an ongoing project to build palaces for chiefs across the country using the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).
Speaking during the occasion on Tuesday, Southern Province Permanent Secretary, Dr. Namani Moonze, stated that only two retainer houses remain to be constructed, marking the continuation of phase two of the works.
He noted that the wall fence around the residence has already been completed, adding that this demonstrates the government’s appreciation for chiefs.
Chief Hamusonde of the Lundwe-speaking people thanked the government for building a palace in the chiefdom.
He stated that the development will help him become more accessible to his people.
Kudos to the ND Government with its visionary leader. Beautiful things like decent Chiefs’ palaces country wide are coming 60 years after independence and yet some haters are saying that if elections were held today, HH would lose, is that not hallucinating of the highest order? After Kaunda, Bally is the President who has managed to charm the whole nation because he always works with vision, with him there is no trial and error. Farmers, Chiefs, Students, Retirees, Miners, Civil Servants etc are all happy, after the drought ends, things will start getting better and better.
The house or rather palace looks incomplete to me. Surely it needs a roof gutter for smooth flow of rain water. What are they teaching in our schools of the built environment?