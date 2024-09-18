GOVERNMENT HANDS OVER PALACE TO CHIEF HAMUSONDE IN MONZE DISTRICT



The government has handed over a palace to Chief Hamusonde in Bweengwa Constituency, Monze district.



The structure, the first to be commissioned in Southern Province, is part of an ongoing project to build palaces for chiefs across the country using the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).



Speaking during the occasion on Tuesday, Southern Province Permanent Secretary, Dr. Namani Moonze, stated that only two retainer houses remain to be constructed, marking the continuation of phase two of the works.



He noted that the wall fence around the residence has already been completed, adding that this demonstrates the government’s appreciation for chiefs.



Chief Hamusonde of the Lundwe-speaking people thanked the government for building a palace in the chiefdom.



He stated that the development will help him become more accessible to his people.