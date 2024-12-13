GOVERNMENT HAS ADVISED FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU TO ENSURE THAT HIS “PLAN B” IS WITHIN THE CONFINES OF THE LAW

At a media briefing in Lusaka today, the Minister of Information and Media and Chief Government Spokesperson Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa, MP, indicated that Government will continue monitoring events emanating from the ‘plan B”.

Here are the highlights:

✅️Urged Zambians not to trivialize the ‘plan B’ sentiments by the former Head of State especially that violence and lawlessness were the trademark of his administration.



✅️ Challenged former President Edgar Lungu to reveal his much talked about ‘Plan B’ if it is within the confines of the law.



✅️Noted that Government is keenly observing any developments tied to such statements and that the law will be at hand to take its full course.



✅️Described a statement by opposition PF vice president Given Lubinda that his party will use every possible means to have the former president on the 2026 ballot as emotionally charged but irrational with potential to cause tension in the country.



✅️Stated that the Constitution, as the supreme law of the land, must be respected by all as a tool for maintaining peace and order and for fostering development.



✅️Urged the opposition to refrain from making alarming statements and creating baseless expectations among citizens.



✅️Assured the public of Government’s unwavering focus on safeguarding law, order, and unity, and that Zambia will remain a beacon of peace under the current administration.